Action UTS employees during working hours

WILLEMSTAD - The employees of the telecommunication company UTS will not appear at work this morning. They will be present at the Central Committee meeting of Parliament where the unions will discuss the future of the company with the Members of Parliament. The unions present during the meeting are Sitkom, PWFC, Apri, SEU, STO, BTG, STSK, STrAF and Hiwa.

That's what the members decided at a general meeting yesterday afternoon, said Sitkom spokesman Errol Cova. The unions have requested the meeting a few days ago to talk about the explosive situation in the labor market. The current conflict between Sitkom and UTS about the layoffs at the company will also be discussed.

In early October, UTS announced that the company will have to lay off 280 of its employees. The employees initially had until October 20 to choose voluntary resignation. If the company does not succeed in this way to reduce its workforce to 200 then it will be forced to lay off more employees in the beginning of 2018.