Albertina placed on mandatory leave

WILLEMSTAD - The Director of the Communications and Information Department of the Ministry of General Affairs, Roxienne Albertina, was placed on mandatory leave by the Prime Minister of Curaçao, Eugene Rhuggenaath. The Premier took this action in connection with persistent complaints about the Director’s conduct.

Rhuggenaath indicated this in a letter to all employees working for the Ministry of General Affairs. The Prime Minister has launched an investigation into Albertina’s conduct. Until then, the Director has been denied access to all government offices.

No replacement has been appointed at the Communication and Information Department. Until then, the Secretary General of the Ministry will be responsible for the Department.