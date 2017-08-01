Aqualectra stops with fluoride in drinking water today

WILLEMSTAD - Today the utility company Aqualectra stops the addition of fluoride to the drinking water. This was ordered by the Minister of Health, Environment and Nature Suzanne Camelia-Römer.

The reason for discontinuing the addition is because fluoridation is legally unjustified. The Minister will not make any statements about the alleged benefits such as the prevention of tooth decay or the indications of toxicity and the connection with health problems.

It will take about a week for fluoride to be completely out of the Curaçao drinking water. The drinking water is then fluoride free in all countries of the Kingdom.

Since 1962 fluoride has been added to Curaçao in drinking water.