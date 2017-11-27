Attorney still wants to prosecute former ministers

WILLEMSTAD - Attorney Achim Henriquez wants to know what happened to the lawsuit filed by 788 citizens earlier this year. These citizens want the Public Prosecution (OM) to prosecute former minister of the government headed by then Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas of the MFK party.

These former ministers wanted to stop the April 2017 elections and, according to the citizens who filed a lawsuit against them, they committed an official offense against democracy.

But since then nothing has been heard from the National Investigation Team and the Public Prosecution of Curaçao.