WILLEMSTAD - Former Prime Minister of Curaçao Gerrit Schotte and his life partner Cicely van der Dijs heard their verdict today in their appeal case.

Both were declared guilty but do not have to go to prison yet. They still can take their case to the Supreme Court in the Netherlands.

Schotte has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5 years ineligible to stand as a candidate for Parliament. Cicely van der Dijs has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.