Bus driver union does not want a tariff increase

WILLEMSTAD - Bus driver union STO does not want to increase their tariffs. They made this announcement after it became known that insurers want to increase their premiums by 13.5%.

Unlike the other trade union, STU, which sees no other possibility.

According to Giovannie Decaster of STO, the premium increase must be taken off the table. The trade unions now want to meet with the government to talk about the premium increase. If this does not happen, they will take actions.