Cabinet Rhuggenaath is now complete

WILLEMSTAD – Yesterday the two last Ministers took their oath of office before the Governor of Curaçao, Her Excellency Lucille George-Wout at the Governor’s Palace in Willemstad.

The new Ministers are, Zita Jesus-Leito who will be in charge of Traffic, Transportation and Spatial Planning and Steven Martina who will have the portfolio of Economic Development. Martina is the son of the legendary Statesman Dominico ‘Don’ Martina, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles.

With this, the Council of Ministers of Curaçao is now complete.