Camelia-Römer to Dijksma: “Substantiate, if not, correction!”

WILLEMSTAD – Outgoing Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning Suzanne Camelia-Römer asks her Dutch counterpart Sharon Dijksma of Infrastructure to substantiate the conclusions of the Dutch inspectors that “there is insufficient independence of the Aviation Authority in relation to InselAir International.”

In a letter to Dijksma, Minister Camelia-Römer states that given the seriousness of such a statement and the fact that Curaçao could not find any basis for the report of the Dutch Inspection Aviation and Transportation (ILT), or the list of 17 findings by a senior ILT inspector. “I still would like to receive a concrete support for the claims or I request correction of the alleged report.”

Camelia-Römer opposes this conclusion of the inspectors from the Netherlands in their paper on the security situation of InselAir.