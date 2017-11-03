Camelia-Römer wants annual accounts HNO

WILLEMSTAD - The Minister of Public Health Suzanne Camelia-Romer is considering going to court. The Minister said she will do this if the financial institution which is in charge of the construction of the new hospital in Otrabanda (HNO) does not present the annual accounts. SONA is already in default, said the Minister.

Camelia-Römer says that she is accountable to the people of Curaçao and she must give a report to Parliament. She believes the project is costing the community a lot of money but it is an important one for the country. That is why this information is important.

If SONA does not comply with her demands, the Minister will have to force them to do this through the Court of Justice.