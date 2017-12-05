CHATA: “A Strike will disrupt our Tourism Industry”

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) is extremely concerned about the impact of the impending strike on our tourism industry and economy in general. CHATA is already seeing a rise in questions and concerns from visitors in regards to the current situation and urges parties involved to seek dialogue to reach an agreement.

CHATA has been communicating with its hotel members and partners since yesterday in anticipation of tomorrow’s events. All hotels and ground tour operators have been requested to take precautionary measures to ensure optimal service to its guests.

Fact is that the current threat of a strike has a strong impact on the tourism industry. Our guests need to be able to get around the island, reach the airport and other points of interest at all times. Failure to do so will have a negative effect on our overall guest experience and impact businesses such as restaurants, dive operators, and tour guides amongst others who are unable to provide their services or sell their products.

The hotels in Curaçao are running above 80% occupancy this week which makes it imperative that this unfortunate situation gets resolved sooner than later to guarantee the level of service our members have been providing to the thousands of tourists we are hosting.