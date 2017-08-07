Chinese Consul General visits Curaçao Parliament

WILLEMSTAD - Recently the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China stationed on the island Mr. Zhang Weixin and Consul Mrs. Pei Yajuan made an official visit to the Parliament of Curaçao.

They were welcomed by the President of Parliament Mr. William Millerson and the clerk Mr. Silvin Cijntje.

During the visit, the Consul General and the President of Parliament had an opportunity to follow up on several topics that were discussed previously. Topics such as crime prevention in the Chinese community on the island and the developments around the Chinese State Company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE) to invest in Curaçao.

The Consul General proposed for the Members of Parliament to travel to China and see the GZE installations for themselves.

The parties also deliberated on the possibility to open the way for Chinese tourists to come visit the island.