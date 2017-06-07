Coast Guard reacts cynically on numbers illegal Venezuelans

WILLEMSTAD - Hans Lodder, Head of the Coast Guard, reacts cynically via Twitter to the Venezuelan figures of the Minister of Justice Quincy Girigorie. Via Twitter, he wrote: “This is how you read some news.”

Girigorie said yesterday that on every arrested Venezuelan there are 7 who make it on the island. In the Netherlands, this statement led to questions from Dutch Members of Parliament to the Ministers of Kingdom Relations, Foreign Affairs and Defense.

A part of the House of Representatives was shocked by the figures and wanted clarification. If Girigorie’s numbers are correct that means that 2000 Venezuelans enter Curaçao illegally every year.