Published On: Wed, Jun 7th, 2017

Coast Guard reacts cynically on numbers illegal Venezuelans

illegal-venezuelansWILLEMSTAD - Hans Lodder, Head of the Coast Guard, reacts cynically via Twitter to the Venezuelan figures of the Minister of Justice Quincy Girigorie. Via Twitter, he wrote: “This is how you read some news.”

Girigorie said yesterday that on every arrested Venezuelan there are 7 who make it on the island. In the Netherlands, this statement led to questions from Dutch Members of Parliament to the Ministers of Kingdom Relations, Foreign Affairs and Defense.

A part of the House of Representatives was shocked by the figures and wanted clarification. If Girigorie’s numbers are correct that means that 2000 Venezuelans enter Curaçao illegally every year.

