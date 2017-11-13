Consensus on increase minimum wage

WILLEMSTAD - In the government coalition of PAR, MAN and PIN, there is consensus on increasing the minimum wage. That's what the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare Hensley Koeiman said in response to questions from the media.

Earlier reports about coalition partner PAR not standing behind the increase are just fake news, said the Minister.

Koeiman further says that he wants to present a policy on how to deal with the minimum wage. In addition, the focal point is that no household should live below the subsistence level, said the Minister. He believes that it is unacceptable for a person that does work must find him or herself in a situation of poverty.