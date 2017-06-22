Constancia MP could face 200 hours of community service for violence and threat

WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecution (OM) in Curaçao has demanded a 200-hour community service against the Member of Parliament for the opposition party MFK, Jacinta Constancia. 60 hours are conditional. The OM also demanded two years’ probation and two years conditional expulsion from office.

This demand is due to the fact that she committed a violent act against her colleague, the Member of Parliament for MAN, Giselle McWilliam during a parliamentary meeting in February this year. Constancia also threaten another MP, Elsa Rozendal.

McWilliam and Rozendal had subsequently filed charges against their colleague. The OM believes that Constancia cannot rely on parliamentary immunity in this case.

Sentencing will be on July 5.