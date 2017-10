WILLEMSTAD - Jaime Cordoba is no longer the party leader of the former ruling party Pueblo Soberano (Sovereign People). He laid down his position yesterday by letter.

In the letter to PS's board, he thanked the party and said he was honored to be party leader. He further says he has confidence in Pueblo Soberano.

It is not clear yet whether he will remain in parliament or give his seat back to the party.