Courtesy visit Task Force VNVR

THE HAGUE, WILLEMSTAD - In connection with the membership of the Dutch Kingdom in the Security Council of the United Nations (UNFCCC), which will commence on January 1, 2018, the Coordinator of the UNVR Task Force of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Marriët Schuurman, paid a courtesy visit to the representative of Curaçao, Minister Plenipotentiary Anthony Begina.

Begina and Schuurman were able to exchange views on the topics of the membership of the Kingdom, the priorities of membership for Curaçao and the manner in which the Curaçao’s engagement can give form to the membership of the Kingdom.

Source: Curaçao House in The Hague