Criminal investigation against Member of Parliament Jacintha Constancia

WILLEMSTAD – The Public Prosecution has taken note of the events in Parliament this afternoon. In response to these events, the Attorney General has ordered the Investigation Team Curaçao to carry out a criminal investigation.

Member of Parliament Giselle McWilliam has not filed a formal complaint against Jacintha Constancia MP.

Elsa Rozendal MP has also filed a complaint against Mrs. Constancia for threats.

Constancia was arrested by the police and is currently being interrogated by the Investigation Team Curaçao.

The criminal investigation is continuing.