Curaçao has a new government two weeks after elections

WILLEMSTAD - The future new Prime Minister of Curaçao, Eugene Rhuggenaath, has signed a new government agreement with two other political parties. This means that the island has a new government one and a half week after the elections.

Rhuggenaath hopes to present his new ministerial team within a couple of days, the Minister of Curaçao. This was also announced by the Minister Plenipotentiary to the Dutch government in The Hague today.

The new coalition consists of PAR, the big winner of the election, MAN and the new party PIN of former Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Spatial Planning, Suzanne Camelia-Römer. The previous cabinet consisted of PAR, MAN and PNP, from where PIN originated.

The cabinet fell after two parliamentarians switched to the MFK of Schotte. The MFK is now part of an interim government while the formation of a new government is in progress. Schotte himself is not part of the government. That is not allowed because he has been convicted of fraud.

The government agreement almost corresponds to the agreement of the previous government.

According to the Dutch news site NOS, the three parties were in a hurry with the formation because Schotte is abusing his position. He wants to appoint a number of other senior officials and wants to misuse government funds.

Curaçao went to the polling station on Friday, April 28th. The PAR took six seats, MAN five and PIN one. Together, the parties have twelve seats of the total of 21 seats in Parliament. The Schotte’s MFK scored five seats.