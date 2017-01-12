Curaçao: “Not enough autonomy”

WILLEMSTAD - Partido MAN has left a strong mark on the opening of the Kingdom Inter-Parliamentary Consultation (IPKO). That is now being held in Curacao.

Delegation Chief Giselle Mc Williams of the blue party claimed that the current political relations gives little space to the autonomy of the islands. That is too much constrained by the consensus Kingdom laws.

She received acclaim from St. Maarten. The Curaçao government will develop this point further with the start of the discussion during the IPKO consultations.