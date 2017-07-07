Curaçao Refinery (RdK) denies all accusations

WILLEMSTAD - The public company Refineria di Korsou (Curaçao Refinery) which owns the refinery installations at Schottegat indicates in a press release that they took note of some serious accusations in the media lately. RdK emphatically states that the persons accusing the company do not have the interest of the community as their principal objective. But they are taking revenge for the fact that they were dismissed from the company. Both S. Isidora and E. Angelica lost their cases in court against RdK and CRU (Curaçao Refinery Utility) respectively. S. Isidora lost the appeal too and E. Angelica is still waiting for the verdict of his case in appeal.

Taking into account the recent results of the civil enquiry into the mismanagement of some government companies, these two persons took advantage and made some type of accusations to ruin the good reputation of the company, Mr. Jose van der Wall-Arneman and Mr. Werner Wiels.

In the press release, RdK indicated that there is an official complaint filed at the Public Prosecution and they will give them space to do their investigation.

RdK supports wholeheartedly the government and other entities that will audit the public company to put an end to these accusations.