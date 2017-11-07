Curoil and Cuban Cupet with common interests

Establishing the conditions and commitments for the development of professional improvement activities of specialists in the hydrocarbon industry is the main objective of a collaboration agreement between the state organization Cuba-Petroleum (Cupet) and the company Curaçao Oil Company (Curoil).

WILLEMSTAD, LA HAVANA - The document was signed during the 25th edition of the International Fair of Havana (Fihav 2017) by Tania Pérez Delgado and Yamil Lasten managing director of Curoil, who recalled that after a memorandum between both entities in 2016, “we give way to this agreement with a validity of five years and will give the opportunity to exchange technical information in different areas of the oil sector.

Lasten said both companies will invest in training human resources so that Cuban technicians and specialists receive training in Curaçao and vice versa.

“We are honored to be able to learn from Cupet and that we can also offer our experience and services. As Caribbeans, we say that we have to grow together and we are going to achieve it.”

Expressing his satisfaction with the signing of the document, Steve Martina, Minister of Economic Development of Curaçao, stressed that “we are from the Caribbean and we have to unite, work together and complement each other. It is very important.”

“Exclusively for Workers!” said the engineer Mario Miranda Márquez, head of training and development of the Cuban entity. He that this agreement continues the joint work being carried out with his counterpart from Curaçao through workshops and seminars related to storage, transportation and commercialization of hydrocarbons, as well as reciprocal visits for these purposes.

Present at the ceremony were Steve Martina, Minister of Economic Development of Curacao, Members of Parliament of Curaçao, Roberto Suárez Sotolongo, Deputy Director of Cupet and Alexandra Vallumburg, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in Cuba, along with other guests.