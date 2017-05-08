Current and future Prime Ministers to visit Guangdong Zhenrong in Beijing

WILLEMSTAD – The current Prime Minister of Curaçao, Gilmar Pisas and the future Premier Eugene Rhuggenaath will travel together to the capital of China, Beijing to attend the Chinese Communist Party Congress. During this congress, the members of the communist party, which is the de facto ruler of the country, will discuss the plans for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The congress takes place on May 14 and 15 and will serve as an opportunity for the government to show their plans for the development of their economy until the year 2050. The plans for Curaçao have a prominent place in the list of 31 projects that will be presented to the communist party.

Both Pisas and Rhuggenaath will have to attend, because, by the time of the congress, Curaçao will be still in the process of forming a new government.

The new government, headed by Rhuggenaath, is very much interested in the assistance of the Netherlands in this project. The current government of Pisas was not interested in this assistance for the fear that the Netherlands would get too much information about the project. But now they realize that the project is of such magnitude that the offer of the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs to assist in this project is necessary.