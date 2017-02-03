Damen takes position in the Caribbean

WILLEMSTAD - Following the agreement made between the Government of Curaçao and Damen Shipyards Group in September last year, Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has taken over the management of the Curaçao Droogdok Maatschappij (CDM) as of February 1st, 2017. The location will continue its activities under the name of Damen Shiprepair Curaçao (DSCu).

With this step Damen expands its ship repair activities across the Trans-Atlantic Ocean. The yard is strategically located on the route to the Panama Canal, outside the Hurricane Belt and offers excellent working conditions within a natural bay. As Curaçao is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, smooth logistic connections and fast import of required materials are guaranteed.

The yard features two graven docks; one sized 280 x 48 metres and the other 193 x 26 metres and almost 2 kilometres of quay side. In the coming years Damen will invest approximately 40 million USD in a third floating dock and the yard’s infrastructure and equipment. A new management team, led by Jaap de Lange as Managing Director, has been appointed and is already on site to introduce and implement Damen working methods and standards.

Furthermore Damen, together with the Curaçao Government, will invest in training and schooling of local technical personnel, ensuring the development of local skills, further developing the local industry and encouraging employment opportunities in the area.

The commencement of Damen Shiprepair Curaçao was celebrated on February 2nd at the yard in the presence of all staff as well as parties involved during the negotiation period.

Durk-Jan Nederlof, Group Director Damen Shiprepair & Conversion said, “The cooperation between Damen, the Curaçao Government, local trade unions and the personnel of the yard has been very pleasant during the period of negotiations and transfer of ownership. We are very much looking forward to continuing this collaboration in the future. It is excellent to see the enthusiasm of all parties to make this yard such a success”.

Damen Shiprepair Curaçao is part of the Damen Shiprepair & Conversion group, which currently operates 42 dry docks in 16 shipyards worldwide. More details on Damen Shiprepair Curaçao can be found on www.damenshiprepair.com/curacao.