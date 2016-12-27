Disagreement in MAN on parliamentary seat reason for absence Rozendal during swearing in ceremony

WILLEMSTAD – The reason why the candidate-minister for Education, Elsa Rozendal was not present for the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet Koeiman was not because of illness, but a disagreement within the MAN party on the occupation of the parliamentary seats after she takes office.

The logical procedure would be that the MAN ministers who were MPs would be replaced by the next members on the electoral list. But within the party, an agreement was signed indicating that the order should be determined by the number of personal voted received during the last election. This is the case in Sint Maarten. This means that Wilbert Hato, who is number 10 on the list and got 226 votes, qualifies for a seat in Parliament. The ones before him on the list should make wake for him to become MP, but they refuse.

Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman admits that there are problems with the succession of Elsa Rozendal, but abstained from giving more details about the issue. He did not even want to comment about who is refusing to give up the seat for Mr. Hato.