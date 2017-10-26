Dismissal Tromp as President Central Bank

WILLEMSTAD - The Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten, in accordance with Article 20, paragraph 3 of the Central Bank Statute, on September 1, 2017, made the recommendation to dismiss Dr. Emsley Tromp as President of the Central Bank.

In their letter of September 2, 2017, the Ministers of Finance of both Curaçao and St. Maarten indicated to Mr. Tromp that they fully agree with this recommendation and that they intend to dismiss him as President of the Central Bank. In the letter, the Ministers also gave Mr. Tromp the opportunity to express his view about their intention to dismiss him.

In a letter of September 7, the opinion of Mr. Tromp was expressed through his legal representative. The objections raised in that letter did not give the Ministers reasons to end the process of dismissal of Mr. Tromp as President of the Central Bank.

The dismissal of Mr. Tromp has been approved by Curaçao Government Decree No. 17/2936 of October 17 and St. Maarten Government Decree No. 17/0543.

These two decrees were announced to Mr. Tromp yesterday October 25.

The staff of the Central Bank have already been informed by Mr. Romero who is the acting President of the Central Bank.