Dos Santos will not meet with the Governor

WILLEMSTAD - Amparo dos Santos (photo), the leader of Korsou di Nos Tur (KdNT), has rejected Governor Lucille George-Wout’s invitation to speak about the newly formed government.

He refused to go on a conversation and has indicated in a bold letter his reasons for rejecting the invitation. “I have several reasons,” said Dos Santos.

The businessman states that the Governor now suddenly shows up to form a government, while this was not the case with the formation of Cabinet Pisas. His party was part of that government.

KdNT, which fell in popularity at the last parliamentary elections of April 28, and now has only two seats in Parliament, does not hide the fact that they are against the institute of Governor, especially one appointed by the Netherlands. According to KdNT this is still a sign of colonization.

On several occasions, among other things, KdNT member Meindert Rojer expressed a negative opinion about the governor and attacked this institute.