Drop-out committee at work

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao has a drop-out committee, which has to ensure that everyone who falls under the compulsory education law is also really going to school.

The committee includes representatives of school boards, unions and the Ministry of Education. The government has included in its government agreement that no student will be left behind.

For this reason, the committee must also ensure that children of undocumented people, meaning without a residence permit, go to school.