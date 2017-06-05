Entrepreneurs from Curaçao and Aruba united in Kingston, Jamaica to enhance opportunities for regional growth

WILLEMSTAD - The U.S. Embassy in Kingston, in collaboration with the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship – Caribbean, and Meridian International Center are hosting the “Young Leaders of the Americas (YLAI) Regional Workshop on Entrepreneurship,” to examine unique challenges and opportunities facing entrepreneurs in the Caribbean, and encourage growth and collaboration outside of the region.

From June 5-6, one hundred young entrepreneurs representing 20 countries from the Caribbean, including Sulin Passial (picture left) from Curacao and Indira Burke (picture right) from Aruba, will convene with senior officials from the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C, U.S. Embassy Kingston, Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship – Caribbean, as well as top entrepreneurs from across the United States for ongoing entrepreneurship training and collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group and Branson Centre, will headline the 2-day workshop and discuss how entrepreneurship in the Caribbean can and will move the region forward economically.

Additional workshop highlights include a keynote presentation by American entrepreneur and artist, Chase Jarvis, CEO of CreativeLive; a Forum immersion mini-course led by the global membership association Entrepreneurs’ Organization; interactive peer skill-building sessions led by attendees; and YLAI Labs - facilitated by Meridian and Atlas Corps.

The mission of the YLAI Regional Workshop on Entrepreneurship is to:

• Maximize opportunities for entrepreneurial networking and linkages, leveraging diversity in the audience to inspire collaboration and knowledge-sharing;

• Examine challenges unique for Caribbean social and business entrepreneurs and strategies for overcoming them;

• Explore opportunities for business growth and market expansion around and outside of the Caribbean region; and • Celebrate Caribbean culture.

About the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative:

The YLAI Professional Fellows Program is an international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and implemented by Meridian International Center. This dynamic program addresses the opportunity gap for youth, especially women, by providing entrepreneurs and civil society leaders with the training, tools, networks, and resources they need to transform their societies and contribute more fully to economic development and prosperity, security, human rights, and good governance in the hemisphere.