Etienne Ys appointed as ‘formateur’

WILLEMSTAD – Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, Etienne Ys has been appointed as formateur of a new government for Curaçao. Eugene Rhuggenaath, the new Prime Minister, has proposed the former Prime Minister to Governor Lucille George-Wout.

Ys will form a government with the parties PAR, MAN and PIN, According to Rhuggenaath, the new government must give priority to poverty reduction, social development and employment.

The parties have already signed a government agreement and assigned the ministries to each of them. PAR and MAN both will get 4 ministries and PIN one.