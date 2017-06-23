Financial situation SEHOS needs to be resolved quickly

WILLEMSTAD - General Director of St. Elisabeth Hospital (SEHOS), Anthon Casperson, indicates that a solution needs to be found for the financial situation.

Casperson was appointed as a successor to Frank Poen on June 1. The SEHOS Management Board has examined the structure of the organization in the three weeks that the new general director has been in charge. During this examination, they were able to map out the problems.

But in order to be able to implement the plans, they must first come up with a short-term solution for the constantly rising debt that could jeopardize the continuity of the care. The core of the problem is the predetermined budget that SEHOS has to do manage with every year, while a large part of the costs incurred cannot be predicted.

The management did not want to comment much on a possible solution, except that it was in talks with the government and has put forward proposals. A business plan and budget for 2018 should be put in place in October.