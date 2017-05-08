Formation process new government on track

WILLEMSTAD - The formation process of a new Government for Curaçao is progressing steadily, said “Informateur” Etienne Ys during a press conference. He will report his findings back to Governor Lucille George-Wout on Wednesday.

The three parties that committed to working together PAR, MAN and PIN already announced the names of their candidate-ministers. Ys expects the governing accord of the proposed coalition with 12 of the 21 seats in Parliament to be completed by the end of this week. He considers it his duty to nevertheless talk to the three other parties with representation in Parliament, MFK, KdNT and MP. “Their input can have an influence on the policy programme while it is still being drafted.”