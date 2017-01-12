Gilles Filiatreault appointed as new director InselAir

WILLEMSTAD – According to the Aruban news site NoticiaCla.com, the person appointed to manage the aviation companies InselAir International and InselAir Aruba is the Canadian Gilles Filiatreault, the current director of Air Madagascar.

NoticiaCla stated that well-informed sources have indicated that Filiatreault will initiate his functions as temporary director of InselAir International and InselAir Aruba with effect from January 15. He is the right person to restructure the airline according to the plan that the government and the companies have agreed. Filiatreault has been appointed for an indefinite period.