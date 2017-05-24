Girigoria will not take the self-appointed position after her term

WILLEMSTAD – Interim Minister of Health, Environment and Nature, Sisiline Girigoria will not take her self-appointed position in the Department of Fisheries and Livestock after her term has come to an end. She will return to her former job at the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Welfare. This was announced by the Interim Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas during the recent press conference of the Council of Ministers.

Currently, Girigoria is in Geneva for a 19-day work visit in connection with a conference of the World Health Organization (WHO). That trip, which was apparently also organized by her, caused a lot of commotion, and Parliament summoned the minister to return immediately, but so far that has not happened yet.

Pisas still called on her to cut her trip short before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government next Monday. The Prime Minister said in the last few days he had contact with her via Whatsapp and she promised to return as soon as possible. She also traveled to the conference without being registered to participate, said Pisas.