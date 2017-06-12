InselAir’s negotiations with strategic partner on hold

WILLEMSTAD - InselAir’s negotiations with the shareholders of the Colombian airlines Avianca are currently on hold. InselAir and Avianca are interested in becoming strategic partners.

Earlier this year, the local airline announced that it was negotiating with the Colombian aviation company and that they were making progress. They even created the impression that they were reaching an agreement and talked about a letter of intent.

The Colombian group was a bit surprised when in a short time they found themselves negotiation with two different governments. First, they had contact with the then Minister of Economic Development, Eugene Rhuggenaath and then with his successor Errol Goeloe who was accompanied by the Member of Parliament Gerrit Schotte.

Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath is now saying that the discussions with the Colombian company are on hold. He even had a phone conversation with the principal shareholder but did not want to comment about the content of their discussions. But Rhuggenaath said that for InselAir to survive it will need a strategic partner desperately. This is the reality of the local airline.

According to the management of the local airline, the company should break even this month but there are still certain aspects that are not ready yet. One of them is the layoff of 250 employees. This has not been approved yet by the Department of Labor. InselAir is still paying the salaries of these employees.