IPKO without opposition factions

WILLEMSTAD – The Kingdom Interparliamentary Conference (IPKO) has started today. It didn’t start without problems. The opposition parties, or the group of nine, are not present at the meetings.

The reason for their absence is that they feel that the current government headed by Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman has trampled on the parliamentary rules. The group of nine, consisting of the parties MFK, KdNT, MP, and Independent MP Edward Braam, refers to the installation of the seven MPs last week.

The IPKO lasts until Friday January 13th.