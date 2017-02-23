Jacintha Constancia MP assaults Giselle McWilliam MP in Parliament

WILLEMSTAD – The Member of Parliament for MFK Jacintha Constancia assaulted her colleague the Member of Parliament for MAN during the public debate on the dissolution of Parliament. McWilliam had just spoken and she mentioned a criminal case that Constancia is involved in. Constancia is a suspect in a criminal investigation involving the sale of medical face masks.

Constancia has since apologized to McWilliam. She said she was angry because of the statements made by McWilliam during her dissertation.

Many MPs said that they are ashamed because of the incident. Elsa Rozendal also MAN, calling it unacceptable. The meeting was suspended immediately after the incident. Constancia has been arrested. McWilliam has filed a complaint against her.

Constancia also indicated that she will resign as Member of Parliament.

Picture: Blood stain on McWilliam's chair in Parliament

