KFO wants a referendum on May 30, 2018

WILLEMSTAD – Korsou Fuerte i Outonomo (KFO), Curaçao Strong and Autonomous wants a referendum on May 31, 2018. A proposal for this has been submitted to the President of Parliament.

The action group believes that the people of Curaçao need to decide whether they want to be left with the consensus laws that were introduced on October 10, 2010, after Curaçao became an independent nation within the Dutch Kingdom.

These laws arrange the cooperation between Curaçao and the Netherlands and also supervision from the Kingdom Government in areas such as Justice and Finance.

The group headed by lawyer Peppie Sulvaran wants independence, but that is not the question for the desired referendum. KFO has already collected 8000 signatures and they believe that they can reach 10.000 soon.