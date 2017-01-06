KFO wants new referendum

WILLEMSTAD – Korsou Fuerte i Outonomo (KFO) wants to call the people of Curaçao to action. The pressure group headed by lawyers Eldon Sulvaran, Chester Peterson and Eustatius is targeting the new government of Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman. According to the three, the government cannot escape the colonial influence of the Netherlands.

The group asks the sympathizers to gather at Brion square in Otrabanda on January 12 at 7 pm. They will march to the Renaissance Hotel, where the inter-parliamentary dialogue IPKO is taking place.

KFO wants a new referendum to give the people a chance to express themselves about the political status of the island.

Photo credit: Antilliaans Dagblad