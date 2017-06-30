King receives Prime Minister Rhuggenaath at Eikenhorst (photos)

WILLEMSTAD - King Willem-Alexander met with Eugene Rhuggenaath, the new Prime Minister of Curaçao, this morning. His Royal Highness received him at his Eikenhorst residence for an introductory meeting.

Rhuggenaath has been Prime Minister of Curacao since the end of last month. Earlier this day he also had an interview with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. That meeting took place at the Ministry of General Affairs.

It's the first time Rhuggenaath has been in the Netherlands since taking office on May 29.