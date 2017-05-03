Koeiman: “The people will not have to wait long for a government agreement”

WILLEMSTAD - The agreement of the former Cabinet-Koeiman forms the basis for a new government accord between the PAR, MAN, and PIN. This is according to the MAN leader and former Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman.

According to Koeiman, the parties need only to make some changes in order to reach a new agreement. In the new Cabinet-Rhuggenaath, Koeiman himself becomes the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare (SOAW).

His party also supplies the Ministers of Finance, Economic Development and Management, Planning and Services. Koeiman did not want to comment on who will be appointed to these functions but according to sources, Kenneth Gijsbertha, Steven Martina and Armin Konket (all MAN) have been nominated by their party

In addition, there are rumors that Suzy Camelia-Römer (PIN) takes on the portfolio of Health, Environment and Nature and the name of former Minister of Justice Ornelio Martina is circulating as the new Minister of Justice.

Rhuggenaath indicated that during his conversation with the Governor he has proposed as an informateur / formateur, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, Etienne Ys (PAR).