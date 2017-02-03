Leeflang wants to see signatures

WILLEMSTAD – The expansion of the coalition with Omayra Leeflang’s party, Un Korsou Hustu, is still not a fact. Omayra Leeflang said during a press conference that she has demanded, in talks with Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman, that all coalition parties put their signatures to an agreement for accession to the current coalition.

She also wants black on white the commitment that her party will get the ministerial post of Education, Science and Culture. So it is up to MAN’s leader and Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman to get those signatures.

Other media reported this morning that everything was ready for the accession of Leeflang’s party to the coalition, but that is not the case.

Koeiman wants a comfortable majority for his government. Since before the swearing in of the ministers, there were talks about Leeflang’s party joining the coalition. The major problem right now is the coalition partner Pueblo Soberano (PS) which does not want Leeflang to change certain policies they have introduced in the education sector. One of these policies is the free education act.