Letter InselAir’s management to employees

WILLEMSTAD - The management of the ailing airline InselAir has sent a letter to its employees.

The letter indicates that over the last few days many rumors have been circulating within the media to another reduction of positions.

The management wishes to inform the employees that a meeting was held with the unions UGTT/CADMU during which the situation was addressed and a proposed solution was agreed upon.

During this week the employees will be invited to identify their preference for a voluntary termination of employment.

To secure the long-term viability of InselAir International, it is agreed reducing the staff to 180 employees. All department will be affected.

The proposed voluntary agreement consists of:

6 weeks termination period as per August 1st, 2017

1-month notice

Legal Cessantia

Vacation rights

Payments will be done in three monthly instalments. If the employees agreed with this proposal they should indicate this to the company. If they decided not to proceed with this offer and above-mentioned number is not obtained the company will have to proceed with the process at the Minister of Labor, Social Development and Welfare, which gives permission to lay off employees.

This process must be concluded by 12.00 hours, Friday, July 21st, 2017.

The letter also indicates that the executive team is very sad in having to proceed with further reductions.