MAN wants debate on expired products

WILLEMSTAD – Member of Parliament for the coalition party MAN, Elsa Rozendal has asked for an emergency meeting to talk about what she calls: “the alarming situation of expired products.”

According to the Blue Party, there is a lot of concern and concern among the population. In the past two weeks, inspectors discovered that supermarkets sell large-scale decayed fresh produce and meat to their customers.

The MAN faction in Parliament wants the Ministers of Public Health, Economy and Finance to come to the Parliament for an explanation and debate on how to continue now that this issue has been discovered.

Also, the Inspection Team of the Ministry of Economic Development is invited.