Manifestation for new referendum on ties with the Netherlands

WILLEMSTAD – Recently the supporters of the Korsou Fuerte i Outonomo (Strong and Autonomous Curaçao) held a manifestation for a new referendum on the political structure and ties between Curaçao and the Netherlands.

The movement also includes lawyers Eldon Sulvaran and Chester Peterson.

The participants, estimated at a little more than one hundred, want a new relation with the Netherlands. Especially the Kingdom laws are like a thorn in their eyes.

Remarkably Sulvaran showed the press a petition which was also signed by MAN politicians Hensley Koeiman (Prime Minister), Kenneth Gijsbertha (Minister of Finance), and Jael Plet (MP). These politicians apparently support the petition for a new referendum.

Sulvaran said that he expects that the MAN which is now the ruling party will do its utmost to give the people the opportunity to voice itself in a referendum. The word referendum was taken out of the government agreement.