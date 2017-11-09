Maria Liberia-Peters resigns as member MDPT

WILLEMSTAD - Maria Liberia-Petes is no longer member of the Multi-Disciplinary Project Team (MDPT), which is the organization responsible for the future of the refinery. The former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles did not want to comment about her decision.

According to reliable sources, more members have resigned from the MDPT, among them Aubrich Bakhuis, former deputy chairman of the MDPT and Irvin Hanst.

The chairman of the MDPT, Clift Christiaan did not want to comment on Liberia-Peters’ resignation. He said that it is an internal affair.

By mid-year, Werner Wiels was replaced by Clift Christiaan. Wiels stepped down because his name was mentioned in the lawsuit on government mismanagement policy. The then chairman did not want his involvement in the government-owned Aqualectra to affect negotiations on the future of the Isla oil refinery.

The Government’s Accountants Bureau is investigating the MDPT.