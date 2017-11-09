McWilliam: “Violence against women impedes positive development of Curacao”

WILLEMSTAD - On average 10 women a month are victims of domestic violence on our island and they are being held at an unknown address for their protection, said the Member of Parliament Giselle McWilliam. According to the MP for MAN, many more women are victims of violence but they stay under the same roof with those who have abused them.

The MP says that violence against women impedes a positive development for the island. Victims come in a vicious circle, often do not report it to the authorities and in many cases, the daughters of these women also become victims in the future.

In a letter to the Minister of Justice, Quincy Girigorie, the MP asks, among other things, how the victims should report to the authorities and what happens to these reports. The MP also wants to know what the exact number is of women who report domestic violence.

McWilliam is in favor of another approach to domestic violence victims. Complaints must be treated with utmost care and by a female agent. The MP also wonders whether this type of crime can be reported to other agencies that are more focused on the well-being of women.