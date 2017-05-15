Menki Rojer after absenteeism: “Nothing’s going on”

WILLEMSTAD – The absence of the two elected Members of Parliament for the Korsou di Nos Tur party during the swearing in ceremony at the Governor’s Palace was the cause for some concern for many on the island. Both Amparo dos Santos and Meindert 'Menki' Rojer were not present during the ceremony. Only 19 MPs took an oath before the Governor.

“There is nothing going on,” said Rojer. “We already indicated to the Registrar that on that day we would not be present.”

In response to the question what could have been more important than to be present at your own swearing-in ceremony to become a Member of Parliament, Rojer said that it was for a medical reason. Rojer was on the island and was able to be present, but Amparo was abroad to attend to his health.

Speculations about the party not wanting to take an oath before the Governor are not true said Rojer. “We have nothing against the Governor. We are just against some mistakes she has made lately.”

Both MPs will be sworn in this week.