MFK boycotts Parliament

WILLEMSTAD – The opposition party MFK of the former Prime Minister of Curaçao Gerrit Schotte is boycotting Parliament. Schotte made this announcement recently.

His party wants to participate in the parliamentary meetings only after the Council of Advice (RvA) has spoken out on the swearing in of the seven new Members of Parliament of the coalition. Schotte believes that Parliament cannot function if those MPs were illegally sworn in.

According to Schotte, the President of Parliament should urge the government to request advice from the RvA as soon as possible. This is needed for Parliament to resume its work, said Schotte.