Minister Economic Development pleads for centralized government inspectorate

WILLEMSTAD - The inspection departments of all ministries should be united in one inspectorate. This is according to the interim Minister of Economic Development Errol Goeloe in response to inspections at various supermarkets in recent weeks.

According to Goeloe, there must be an integral approach to inspections with one person in charge.

The interim Minister did not attend the demonstration that took place in front of the Goisco supermarket this week, but it is good that there were politicians there to support the cause.