Minister Larmonie-Cecilia proposed by group of eleven to form a government

WILLEMSTAD – In a letter to the Governor, the group of eleven Members of Parliament propose Minister Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia as the ‘formateur’ for a new government. The eleven MPs consisting of the parties MFK, Korsou di Nos Tur, Pueblo Soberano, Movementu Progresivo and the Independent MP Edward Braam, signed the letter showing their support for this new government.

In their letter, the MPs indicate that there is no more support for the current government in Parliament. This is also the case for the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague. They also mention the fact that the Governor has not yet accepted the resignation of the current government and all its ministers.

“It is of the utmost importance for Curaçao to have a new government that is supported by a majority in parliament. This is why we urge you to install an interim cabinet as soon as possible.”

The group of eleven stressed that it is unacceptable for the current government to continue until a new government is formed after the elections of April 28.